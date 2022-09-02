'New India is the land of new opportunities', says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the commissioning of INS Vikrant is a proud moment for all citizens

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of mechanisation and industrialisation projects worth Rs 3,700 crores in Mangaluru.

During the inauguration, PM Modi said, “New India is the land of new opportunities. The commissioning of INS Vikrant is a proud moment for all citizens. We’ve launched various industrial projects worth Rs 3,700 crore. These projects will help in strengthening trade and commerce with an increase in ease of doing business.”

“Through One District One Product program, we’ll be able to open market opportunities for artisans in Karnataka. The success of Make in India, and increasing exports are crucial for the development of India. To support this we’re developing our infrastructure for better logistics,” added PM Modi.

PM Modi further said, “In the 21st century, India is moving forward with the vision of ‘Green Growth’. The technology used in Karnataka’s refineries are in sync with this objective. During Amrit Kaal, India is moving forward with the mindset of Green Growth and Green Jobs.”

PM Modi also talked about India’s focus on the development of state-of-the-art infrastructure, as this is the road to development. He said that through infrastructure development, we can create new jobs and create new opportunities.

Meanwhile, people in Mangaluru were seen gathering on the streets to greet PM Modi.

People gather on the streets to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mangaluru pic.twitter.com/hB3R1ksA06 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC-1) into the Indian Navy as INS Vikrant by unveiling a plaque at a ceremony held at the government-owned Cochin Shipyard in Kerala.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.