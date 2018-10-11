You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

New Farakka Express derailment: Railways suspends signal inspector, electric signal maintainer to avoid tampering of evidence

India Press Trust of India Oct 11, 2018 14:40:21 IST

New Delhi: Railways suspended two officials Thursday over derailment of the New Farakka Express, senior officials said. They said that the signal inspector and the electrical signal maintainer were suspended to facilitate the probe.

File image of the accident in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli. 101 Reporters

File image of the accident in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli. 101 Reporters

"The indications are that the cause of the accident was prima facie wrong signalling. We have suspended the two on the recommendation of the chief commissioner of railway safety to ensure that no evidence is tampered with," a senior official of the railways said.

Senior section engineer, signalling, Bachrawa, Vinod Kumar Sharma and electrical signal maintainer at Kudanganj, Amarnath have been suspended, Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

Eight coaches and the engine of the New Delhi bound New Farakka Express derailed near Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli early Wednesday, killing at least five people and seriously injuring nine.


Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 14:40 PM

Also See






This week's training gets super intense with Shweta Sakharkar



Top Stories




Cricket Scores