Farakka Express derails in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli: 5 dead, 30 injured; Anti-Terrorism Squad to probe cause of accident

Lucknow: At least five people were killed as eight coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express (14003) derailed near Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and order, Anand Kumar said.

The accident took place in Harchandpur area of Raebareli district at 6.10 am. Around 30-35 people are injured and two passengers, who are still trapped inside the coaches, are feared dead, he said. The injured are being taken to the Harchandpur PHC and district hospital. The passengers are going to Lucknow and from there they will be sent to Delhi by a special train, officials said.

Senior officers, including the district magistrate, superintendent of police, circle officer (CO), sub-divisional magistrate are at the spot and relief operations are in full swing, the ADG said. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and rescue trains have reached the accident site.

The ADG said that the reason for derailment will be known after an Anti-Terrorism Squad is sent for an on-the-spot probe.

Emergency helpline numbers have been set up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction, Mughalsarai, officials said. All up and down lines on the route have been blocked and officials suspect that the number of casualties may rise.

Previously, the railways had said that six coaches have derailed.

Meanwhile, sources said Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani was on his way to the accident site.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who is in constant touch with the railway administration, has directed to effectively undertake relief and rescue operation and provide best possible medical help to the injured, the officials said. Expressing condolences over the loss of lives, he has ordered an enquiry into the accident which will be conducted by the Commission of Railway Safety, Northern Circle.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district magistrate, the superintendent of police, health authorities and the NDRF to provide all possible assistance to relief and rescue operations, an official spokesperson said. The chief minister expressed his condolences for the deceased and directed the director general of police to take all necessary action, he added.

Adityanath also announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who are seriously injured.