New Delhi: Unknown harasses IAS officer over confidential info, FIR lodged

New Delhi: An identified person was booked for allegedly harassing a female IAS officer by impersonating a government official on social media in order to access confidential information from her.

A complaint was filed in the matter last week. Police lodged an FIR following primary investigation on Thursday.

As per cops, IAS officer Garima Gupta lodged her complaint alleging that someone threatened and harassed her after posing as a government official and also tried to extract confidential information about her department.

The lodged FIR stated that when Gupta confronted the accused person by warning him of a police complaint, he replied that he is using a SIM card using false documents and hence even the police will not be able to trace him.

The said person also tried to impersonate as a senior government official when he talked to her. This person keeps on changing his assumed name on WhatsApp in an attempt to impersonate someone else in order to cheat the person he calls, the FIR added.

The IAS officer has further in her FIR urged the police to book her complaint under section 66D (Punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act, along with sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 467( Forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged [document or electronic record]), 473 (Making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc, with intent to commit forgery punishable otherwise), and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, the police said that they have prima facie booked the offence under sections 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 509 of IPC and 660, 84 C of the IT Act.

More details are awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.