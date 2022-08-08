Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's great-granddaughter put under house arrest in UP's Prayagraj

Rajshree Chaudhary Bose was going to Varanasi to attend an event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Sena as the chief guest. Known for her controversial remarks, in 2019, she performed aarti in front of a portrait of Nathuram Godse

New Delhi: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's great-granddaughter Rajshree Chaudhary Bose has been put under house arrest in reserve police line in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

They said she was asked to deboard the train here on Sunday and put under house arrest which continues, PTI reported.

Reporters are not allowed inside the reserve police lines where she has been kept in a guest house. Bose was going to Varanasi to attend an event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Sena as the chief guest.

The right-wing organisation's president, Arun Pathak said, that were going to Varanasi for the 'jalabhishek' at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and pay obeisance to the goddess there.

According to ABP News, Bose who is also the national president of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha is known to make controversial remarks.

In 2019, she performed aarti in front of a portrait of Nathuram Godse, who was hanged for assassinating Mahatma Gandhi, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Chaudhary also blamed India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru's government for Gandhi's death.

"A day will come, when people across the country will realise that successive Congress governments in Independent India had done injustice to Nathuram Godse (our central leader) by scripting false history about him," she had said, as per a report by ABP News.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.