Netaji statue to be installed at India Gate: All you need to know about sculpture honouring Subhas Chandra Bose

A statue of freedom icon Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate in Delhi to mark his 125th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Friday in tweets

A statue of freedom icon Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate in Delhi to mark his 125th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Friday in tweets.

"At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him," the prime minister said in tweets.

At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him. pic.twitter.com/dafCbxFclK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

Until the statue is completed, a hologram would be placed under the canopy.

"Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji's birth anniversary," he added.

Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/jsxFJwEkSJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

Last year, the government had announced to celebrate Netaji Jayanti as ‘Parakram Diwas’ (day of valour), which will also mark the beginning of the Republic Day celebration instead of a day later.

Here is everything you need to know about the statue:

The statue will be made of granite and will be installed under a canopy that was once occupied by the statue of King George V, which was installed in 1938.

According to Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcast, the statue of King George was removed in 1968 and installed at Coronation Park in Central Delhi. The statue was intended to be replaced by that of a national hero.

In 1968 the statue of King George V was removed from the canopy at India Gate and installed at Coronation Park. Since then the canopy has remained empty. It was to be replaced by the statue of a national hero. Like Vienna Congress, there were deliberations, but no conclusion.

n2 pic.twitter.com/MX0joKQsg1 — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) January 21, 2022

Gupta said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “taken the empty anti-colonial rhetoric of 7 decades to a splendid conclusion” by installing a grand granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

PM @narendramodi has taken the empty anti-colonial rhetoric of 7 decades to a splendid conclusion: The India Gate canopy will now house a grand granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, honouring the great national hero on his 125th birth anniversary.

n3 pic.twitter.com/8JPHBpu5jC — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) January 21, 2022

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.