The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2021 results have been declared by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Odisha. Registered candidates can now access their scores by visiting the official website nestexam.in. The examination was held last month on 14 August.

The answer key was released for candidates on 21 August on the website while 23 August was the deadline to raise objections against it. The test was initially scheduled to be conducted in June this year, however, got delayed due to the second wave of coronavirus .

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check NEST 2021 scores

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEST: nestexam.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link 'Check your NISER Score' or 'Check your CEBS Score' on the homepage

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the required credentials to log in

Step 4: The NEST 2021 scores will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download your NEST scorecard and take a printout

Direct link for NEST NISER result: https://www.nestexam.in/scoreN/

Direct link for check NEST CEBS score: https://www.nestexam.in/scoreC/

For the unversed, NEST is conducted for admission to the five-year Integrated Master of Science (MSc) Program in Physics, Maths, Chemistry, and Biology at the University of Mumbai under the Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) in Mumbai and NISER Bhubaneswar. It is a compulsory test for the five-year programme.

Consisting of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), NEST is an online test. Aspirants with a minimum of 60 percent marks in Class 12 or equivalent are eligible to apply for the entrance exam. Admissions are granted on the basis of merit.