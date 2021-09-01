NISER to release NEST result 2021 today at nestexam.in; check steps to download scores

“Results of the NEST-2021 examination will be announced by 8:00 pm on the 1st of September, 2021,” a notice on the official website reads.

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Odisha will release the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2021 results today, 1 September. Candidates, who are waiting for their results, can check their scores at around 8:00 pm by visiting the official website of NEST https://www.nestexam.in/.

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to check NEST Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEST - https://www.nestexam.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the NEST Result 2021 link that will be made available on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates will have to enter their login credentials as mentioned

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the NEST Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates are requested to check the result properly before downloading the page

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the NEST Result 2021 for further need or reference

The test was conducted on 14 August and the answer key for the same was released on 21 August on the official website. However, the Institute had given time to applicants to raise objections against the answer key till 23 August.

For the unversed, NEST is an entrance examination for admission to the 5-year Integrated Master of Science (MSc) Program in Mathematics, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry at NISER Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai under the Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) in Mumbai. Also, it is a mandatory online test for the five-year programme.

Both NISER and UM-DAE CEBS were established in 2007 by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India.