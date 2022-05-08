Nepal: Mumbai woman dies while trekking, body to be brought home on Sunday night

Dr Pradnya Samant, a resident of Goregaon area here, died of cardiac arrest at the Everest base camp in Nepal, there was no accident, her family member said

An Indian woman died while trekking to the base camp of Mount Everest in Nepal. The 52-year-old doctor belonged to Mumbai, said a family member.

"Dr Pradnya Samant, a resident of Goregaon area here, died of cardiac arrest at the Everest base camp in Nepal. There was no accident," he said.

"The body will be brought here by a flight late tonight. The last rites will be performed on Monday at Shivdham crematorium in Goregaon, he said.

According to ANI, earlier another Indian climber died on Mt Kanchenjunga, the third-highest peak in the world, while ascending, the expedition agency Pioneer Adventure said.

Narayan Iyer, 52, was the first casualty of the spring season on Kanchenjunga. He breathed his last at an altitude of 8,200 meters.

"He was asked not to move above 8,000 meters. However, he insisted on climbing on. Later, he collapsed at 8,200m," said Nivesh Karki, managing director of Pioneer Adventures, adding, "We have already informed a family member about the casualty."

As many as 68 permits have been issued to foreign climbers by Nepal for the expedition this season. Several among them also reached the summit on 5 May after climbing 8,586 metres.

With inputs from agencies

