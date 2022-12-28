While no loss of lives and properties have been reported yet, the tremors did leave the populace a bit scared. Speaking of which, people who don’t know how to deal with such situations need to follow certain measures to avoid getting harmed or suffer any serious consequences as a result of the tremors. We bring you a series of preventive measures that people can take up during an earthquake and sometimes also after it.

What to do during an earthquake?

If you are outdoors, consider remaining away from tall buildings or old construction sites as they are prone to fall due to the tremors. Do not enter buildings.

If you are in a vehicle, then pull over and stop at once.