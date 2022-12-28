Nepal, Uttarakhand earthquakes: Do's and don'ts in case tremors occur
People of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Nepal were rocked by multiple earthquakes earlier this morning
While it began with a magnitude 4.3 earthquake in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya late at night, later the tremors from a 3.1 earthquake were felt in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi. Besides that, two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 were also felt in Nepal’s Baglung district in the wee hours of Wednesday. Notably, the quakes came within a gap of a few minutes and occurred on the same night across three different places.
While no loss of lives and properties have been reported yet, the tremors did leave the populace a bit scared. Speaking of which, people who don’t know how to deal with such situations need to follow certain measures to avoid getting harmed or suffer any serious consequences as a result of the tremors. We bring you a series of preventive measures that people can take up during an earthquake and sometimes also after it.
Necessary measures during and after an earthquake:
What to do during an earthquake?
If you are outdoors, consider remaining away from tall buildings or old construction sites as they are prone to fall due to the tremors. Do not enter buildings.
If you are in a vehicle, then pull over and stop at once.
For those who are inside their houses, one can need to stay calm and avoid running unnecessarily as it would trigger a panic situation. If the tremors are too intense, then hide yourself under the bed or tables.
Consider remaining on your knees and bent over to avoid any injuries to your vital organs.
Stay away from windows.
What to do after an earthquake?
If you live near water bodies, stay away from them as there could be risk of a tsunami due to the tremors.
Besides that, also check water, gas, and electric lines for any kind of damage or leakages.
Instead of switching to your phone or TV (unless it is an emergency), consider turning the radio on and checking for any updates on the earthquake.
Stay away from damaged places.
Stay prepared for aftershocks. They can happen anytime after the earthquake.
