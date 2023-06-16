Nehru Memorial Renamed: 'Nehru's legacy not erased, celebrating all PMs,' says A Surya Prakash

A political row has erupted over the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in New Delhi as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society.

The Congress has accused the BJP-led Central government of trying to erase the legacy of India’s first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru.

The party’s chief Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted that the move showed the ”low mentality and dictatorial attitude” of the BJP and the RSS and that they can never reduce the contribution of Nehru, who is “modern India’s architect.”

However, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society which took the decision to change the name of the museum has rejected the Congress’ allegations.

‘Celebrating all our prime ministers’

Speaking exclusively to Firstpost, A Surya Prakash, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of this body said the move is not aimed at erasing Nehru’s legacy but at “acknowledging and celebrating all our prime ministers.”

“The museum currently showcases the work of 14 PMs,” he said. A gallery for the sitting PM Narendra Modi is currently being built, Prakash added.

Last year, a museum dedicated to all PMs of India, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, was inaugurated in the Teen Murti Bhavan which used to be the residence of Nehru till his death in 1964.

“Those criticising the move must come and visit the museum first. They should see how we have showcased Nehru’s work,” Prakash added.

Earlier, the museum was not well maintained, he said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Congress’ allegations, BJP president JP Nadda said that “PM Sangrahalaya is an effort beyond politics and Congress lacks the vision to realise this.”

“Classic example of political indigestion- the inability to accept a simple fact that there are leaders beyond one dynasty who have served and built our nation,” he added.

Teen Murti Bhavan was built by British in 1930

Formerly known as Flagstaff House, the Teen Murti Bhavan was built by the British in 1930. It served as the headquarters and residence of the Commander-in-Chief of Forces in India. Post independence, the building became the residence of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Spread over nearly 30 acres, it was named Teen Murti (three statues) after a memorial which stands on the junction of the road in front of its entrance gate.

The memorial was built in 1922 in the honour of regiments named after the Indian princely states from where they were raised- Jodhpur Horse, Hyderabad Horse and Mysore Horse.

