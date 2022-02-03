NEET UG Counselling: Revised result of Round 1 seat allotment released; check details here

The revised and final result for NEET-UG Round 1 seat allotment can be viewed on the official website of Medical Counselling Committee - https://mcc.nic.in/

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the revised seat allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG Counselling Round 1, 2021. MCC had earlier withdrawn the Round 1 seat allotment results for NEET UG Counselling due to certain matrix errors in the number of BDS seats of IMS and BHU.

The revised and final result for NEET-UG Round 1 seat allotment can be viewed on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee - https://mcc.nic.in/

Methodical procedure to view the result is as follows:

-Visit the official website - https://mcc.nic.in/

-Go the link that reads ‘Final Result Round 1 UG 2021’ available on the home page

-A PDF file will open. Check the seat allotment result for NEET UG

-Download and save a copy of the result for future reference

The Medical Counselling Committee has released a notification regarding the Final Result of Round -1 of NEET UG Counseling 2021. As per the notice, the revised and fresh result is to be treated as final and the result uploaded at 3 pm on 2 February should be treated as ‘Null and Void’.

Candidates also have to note that the revised result may have some changes in the allotment status of candidates, as compared to the previous result. Applicants must download fresh Provisional Allotment Letters and only then proceed for physical/online reporting (e-joining) as per the college allotted to them in the revised result.

Provisional Allotment letters which were downloaded earlier shall be treated as ‘Null and Void’. Fresh Provisional Allotment Letters and Reporting module of Round – 1 are available from 3 February.

For any queries related to documents to be submitted at the time of Physical/Online Reporting, applicants can contact their allotted colleges directly.

It is also advised to confirm the Admission Schedule from the respective allotted colleges before proceeding for Reporting of Round-1 with all required original documents.

For more details on the revised result, candidates can check the official notice here - https://mcc.nic.in/WebinfoUG/File/ViewFile?FileId=4530&LangId=P.

