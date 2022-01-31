NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 1 seat allotment results to release on 1 February
Shortlisted candidates in the NEET UG Counselling 2021 round 1 can report to their allotted institutes from 2 to 7 February
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will put out the round 1 result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) counselling 2021 on its official website tomorrow, 1 February. Applicants who had registered themselves during round 1 counselling, can check their status on the official website - http://mcc.nic.in.
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Here’s how to download the round 1 result
- Visit the official website of MCC - http://mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, go to the download section and search for round-1 result link (after availability)
- The result of NEET counselling round 1 will appear on the screen of your device
- Search NEET rank in the given list using Ctrl+F command
Shortlisted candidates in the NEET UG Counselling 2021 round 1 can report to their allotted institutes from 2 to 7 February this year. The round 1 merit list will be prepared by the MCC on the basis of choices filled by applicants during the registration.
The NEET UG Counselling 2021 round 1 result was earlier scheduled to be released on 29 January. It was put on hold due to the pending court case “Gidla Bala Surya Chandra and Ors. Vs. UoI and Ors” before the High Court of Judicature at Madras.
According to the revised schedule, the fresh registration and choice filling for Round 1 began from 28 January to 30 January, 2022. The choice locking process for the same was held by the MCC on 30 January.
The NEET UG Counselling 2021 is being held in four rounds by the MCC for 15 percent of All India Quota (AIQ) in government dental or medical colleges.
Click here to check the revised schedule for the NEET UG Counselling 2021.
For more details and queries, applicants are advised to visit the official website of MCC - http://mcc.nic.in.
