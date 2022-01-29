NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 1 schedule revised; check new dates here

Candidates who do not want to edit their NEET UG 2021 choices do not need to do anything, as their earlier choices would be considered valid for the counselling process.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2021 round 1 registration process. Applicants submit their application forms and register themselves for the counselling on through the official website of MCC - http://mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Check steps to register here:

Visit the official website of MCC – http://mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on tab that reads "UG Counselling" and then select the registration link

Register on the NEET UG portal and fill in the requested details

Once registered, login on the NEET UG counselling portal and fill the application form

Upload the requested documents, pay the NEET UG counselling 2021 registration fee and click on the submit button

Take a printout of the NEET UG counselling 2021 application form for future reference

As per the revised schedule, the choice filling for NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 began on 28 January and will continue till 30 January, 2022. The choice locking process will be done on 30 January. The seat processing for Round 1 will be completed on 31 January.

Candidates who do not want to edit their NEET UG 2021 choices do not need to do anything, as their earlier choices would be considered valid for the counselling process.

The NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared by the MCC on 1 February this year. Applicants can report to their allotted institute from 2 to 7 February.

The NEET UG Counselling round 1 was put on hold due to the hearing of "Gidla Bala Surya Chandra & Ors. Vs. UoI & Ors. before the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Madras" on 27 January, according to the MCC. The NEET UG counselling schedule has been revised due to the same reason.

Check the revised schedule for NEET UG Counselling 2021 here.

The Medical Counselling Committee will hold the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in four rounds for 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) in government dental or medical colleges.

For more details regarding the counselling criteria and other aspects, applicants are advised to visit the official website of MCC.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.