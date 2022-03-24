NEET UG counselling 2021: Provisional Mop-Up round result declared at mcc.nic.in; find direct link here

Candidates are directed to approach the allotted college or institute only after the declaration of the final result and after downloading the respective allotment letter from the official website

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 counselling mop-up round provisional seat allotment result has been announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates who applied for the mop-up round counselling can check the seat allotment results by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.

The official MCC notice mentions that the provisional result is only indicative in nature can be subject to change. Also, candidates cannot claim any right over their allotted seat in the provisional result. According to the official statement, the provisional result cannot be challenged before a court of law.

Furthermore, candidates are directed to approach the allotted college or institute only after the declaration of the final result and after downloading the respective allotment letter from the official website. Find the notice here.

Here are few steps to download and check MCC NEET UG mop up result:

Step 1: Go to official website at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Search for UG counselling and click on the online registration link

Step 3: Then click on the link that reads, ‘Final Result UG Mop-Up Round UG 2021’

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the NEET UG Mop-Up round 2021 result will appear on your screen

Step 5: Check and download the Mop-Up round result

Direct link to NEET UG mop up allotment result is here.

The NEET-UG counselling was conducted from 10 to 20 March. Candidates who have been allotted seats need to report to their respective college or institute from 24 to 29 March to secure their admission. Check the schedule for NEET UG counselling 2021.

The Committee will conduct the NEET UG Counselling in four rounds - AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. These rounds are held for allotment of undergraduate (MBBS/BDS) seats that are for qualified applicants under 15 percent All India Quota in participating Medical/Dental Colleges of India.

