NEET UG counselling 2021: MCC releases notice for candidates; allows change of Category to Unreserved

According to the counselling policy of the MCC of DGHS, aspirants of OBC-NCL category, who belong to the Central List of OBC, will be given the benefit of reservation.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an important notice regarding the counselling process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 candidates. The notice has been issued for aspirants who want to change their category to Unreserved (UR).

Candidates can view the notice at the official website of the MCC at https://mcc.nic.in/.

As per the official notice by the MCC, all NEET UG 2021 counselling applicants “who have inadvertently filled SC/ ST/ EWS/ PwD/ OBC category in the registration form of NBE” will be allowed to modify their choice through a ‘Change of Category’ option provided on the front page of the NEET 2021 counselling registration form.

The notice was issued after the Committee received requests from NEET UG 2021 aspirants about the same. View the official notification here.

The MCC stated that this was a one-time measure only available to candidates who want to change their category choice to UR for NEET UG counselling 2021 Round 1, as well as subsequent rounds. As per the official notice, the ‘Change of Category’ option can only be used once. Once applicants change their category to Unreserved, they will not be able to modify their category back to SC/ST/OBC/ EWS/PwD.

The counselling process for NEET UG 2021 began on 19 January. The counselling process will be held in four phases by the MCC for All India Quota (AIQ) students. The first round of NEET UG counselling 2021 will be held till 24 January.

The deadline for choice filling and locking for Round 1 NEET UG 2021 candidates is also 24 January. The seat allotment results of NEET UG counselling Round 1 will be declared on 29 January, with candidates being given to report to their allotted institute from 30 January to 4 February.

View detailed NEET UG 2021 counselling schedule here.

For more details regarding the detailed schedule, eligibility and so on, applicants are requested to keep visiting the MCC website.

