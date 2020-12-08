NEET-UG counselling 2020: MCC warns medical aspirants against fake allotment letter circulating on social media

The MCC has advised candidates to lodge a complaint with the cybercrime cell or file an FIR if they receive any fake allotment letter

The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has released a notice stating that a fake allotment letter purportedly issued by the committee is being circulated on social media.

In the notice published on mcc.nic.in, the MCC said that students should note that they are allotted seats on the basis of merit and choices filled by them in through MCC software which can be downloaded only by the successful candidates from the MCC website.

Sharing the image of the fake allotment letter, the MCC said that it does not allot seats on nomination basis and reiterated that no such letter has been issued by the committee.

"Students/ candidates are advised not to take cognisance of such fake letters and also not to forward or share fake information to any other groups. Necessary action will be taken against any person indulging in such malicious activities," the MCC said.

Candidates have also been advised to lodge a complaint with the cybercrime cell or file an FIR if they receive any fake allotment letter. They have also been asked to bring the matter to the notice of the concerned authorities.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the MCC has released allotment letters for the students who have been allotted seats in the second round of the NEET-UG Counselling 2020. Medical aspirants who have been allotted seats can confirm their admission by today (Tuesday, 8 December).

The registration for NEET counselling 2020 mop-up round will commence on 10 December.

A report by Careers 360 said that after the announcement of the NEET-UG 2020 result, candidates were asked to provide an option to accept or refuse the seat allotted to them in the counselling round.

On the basis of NEET 2020 score and choices of the candidates, admission is given to students under 15 percent All India Quota, deemed universities, central universities, ESIC, AIIMS and JIPMER MBBS seats.