NEET UG Counselling 2020: MCC to release Round 2 seat allotment result tomorrow; check at mcc.nic.in

Those allotted seats in the NEET Round 2 UG Counselling 2020 should report to the college based on the allotment by 8 December 2020

NEET Round 2 UG Counselling 2020 | The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET UG 2020 second seat allotment result tomorrow (Saturday, 28 November). Once released, medical aspirants who have applied for the NEET UG counselling 2020 can check their name in the allotment list at mcc.nic.in.

"Dear Candidates Result of Round 2 UG Counselling 2020 will be published Tomorrow 28.11.2020," read a notification on the homepage of MCC.

Earlier, the allotment list for Round 2 was scheduled to be out today (27 November).

According to a report by Scroll.in, those allotted seats in the second round should report to the college based on the allotment by 8 December 2020.

A report by Times Now said that candidates who have not been allotted seats in Round two of NEET-UG seat allotment will be eligible for mop-up round.

The registration for the mop-up round will be done between 10 and 14 December. The result of the mop-up round of NEET Counselling 2020 will be released on 17 December. Candidates whose name appears in the list will have to report to the allotted college from 18 to 26 December 2020.

Steps to check NEET Counselling 2020 round 2 seat allotment result:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of MCC mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UG Medical Counseling tab on the page.

Step 3: Tap on the link that reads, "Allotment Letter Round 2".

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth to login.

Step 5: Your NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check for your name and college allotted before saving and taking a print of it.

The MCC is conducting NEET Counselling 2020 only for 15 percent of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats.

Those allotted seats in the second round will be required to get their documents verified in the college allotted to them. Candidates will have to provide High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) mark sheets, passing certificates, identity proof, birth certificate, category certificate (if applicable), passport size photograph (six), NEET 2020 Admit Card issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), NEET 2020 Rank Card and the provisional allotment letter.