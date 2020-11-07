NEET Counselling 2020 final results for first round declared at mcc.nic.in; steps to download allotment letter

The Medical Counselling Committee is conducting NEET Counselling 2020 only for the 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats. NEET Counselling for admissions via state quota is being conducted by respective state authorities

The Medical Counselling Committee on Saturday declared the final list for the first round of NEET counselling for admissions into MBBS and BDS undergraduate courses under the All India Quota.

Candidates who had qualified the NEET 2020 exam for medical courses, and registered for admission under the All India Quota can check their seat allotment results on the official website mcc.nic.in.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the MCC, had on Friday, declared a provisional list of students eligible for NEET counselling.

Candidates were asked to inform about any discrepancy in the result to the MCC via email by 8 pm of 6 November.

During the counselling, candidates will need to get their documents verified for seat allotment. The documents include High School (Class 10) and Intermediate mark sheets, as well as the passing certificates from both high school and Intermediate, identity proof, birth certificate, category certificate (if applicable), passport size photograph (six), NEET 2020 Admit Card as issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), NEET 2020 Rank Card and the provisional allotment letter.

Here's how to download NEET Counselling Result 2020 allotment letter

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling.

Step 2: Once there, click on the link that reads, ‘Allotment Letter Round 1'

Step 3: Key in your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Download your seat allotment letter.