All candidates will be subjected to compulsory frisking before they enter the examination hall

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) on 12 September. This exam will be held in a pen and paper mode in 13 languages across the country. Meanwhile, applicants can now download their admit cards from the official website - https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

Days before the exam, the agency has released few important guidelines to follow