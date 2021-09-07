NEET UG 2021 on 12 September; find out dress code, COVID norms, other rules to follow
All candidates will be subjected to compulsory frisking before they enter the examination hall
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) on 12 September. This exam will be held in a pen and paper mode in 13 languages across the country. Meanwhile, applicants can now download their admit cards from the official website - https://neet.nta.nic.in/.
Days before the exam, the agency has released few important guidelines to follow
- On the examination day, only a clear printout of the NEET UG 2021 admit card shall be accepted. Along with the hall ticket, applicants are also requested to carry a valid ID proof or PwD certificate (if applicable), one passport size photo that needs to be pasted on the attendance sheet, one postcard size colour photo with white background on the proforma.
- Items that are banned from the examination hall include calculators, NEET previous year question papers, Bluetooth, books, notes, bags, among other items.
- Candidates are advised to maintain social distancing guidelines and measures that are mentioned in the admit card.
- All applicants need to follow a dress code on the day of the exam. As per the guidelines, candidates are requested not to wear light clothes with long sleeves. However, those who will come in cultural or customary dress at the examination centre, will have to report at the venue at least an hour before the last reporting time which is 12.30 pm. Also, clothes with large buttons are not allowed.
- On exam day, candidates will be subjected to compulsory frisking especially before they enter the examination hall. Moreover, the compulsory frisking will be done with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors.
- Candidates are requested to reach the examination venue as per the reporting time specified in the admit card.
