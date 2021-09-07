Over 16 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year that will be held on 12 September

The admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Registered candidates can now download the hall tickets by visiting the official website of NTA NEET - https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

As per the latest schedule, the medical entrance examination will be held on 12 September at various centres across the country. This year, more than 16 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the single largest undergraduate medical test called NEET-UG.

The admit cards have been issued after the Supreme Court refused to entertain pleas seeking postponement of the examination.

Check the simple steps to download NEET UG Admit Card 2021 below:

Step 1: Go to the official site - https://neet.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the NEET UG Admit Card 2021 link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates need to enter their login credentials and then click on submit

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Applicants are requested to kindly check the admit card properly and then download it

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference or need.

Check out the direct link to download the admit cards here

It is mandatory for all candidates to carry a hard copy of their hall tickets to the exam centre.

This year the NEET 2021 will be held in pen and paper mode and in 13 languages, which are Assamese, Bengali, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Punjabi, English, Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, and Urdu languages.

For more related updates and information, candidates are requested to check the official site of NTA NEET.