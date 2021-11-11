NEET UG 2021: NTA releases scanned OMR answer sheets at neet.nta.ac.in; check details, direct link here
The NEET UG 2021 was held on 12 September across over 3,858 exam centres in the country. The results of the pen and paper exam were declared on 1 November
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scanned OMR answer sheets for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) exam 2021.
Candidates can view and download the sheets till 14 November on the official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.
Steps to download NEET UG 2021 OMR answer sheet:
― Visit the official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in/
― Click on the link for the NEET UG 2021 OMR sheets that is given on the main page
― A new page will open. Enter the required credentials to log in
― The NEET UG 2021 OMR sheets will appear on your screen
― Check the digital sheets and download a copy for use in the future
Click here for direct link for NEET UG 2021 OMR sheets.
The NTA had earlier mailed the NEET UG 2021 scorecard and OMR answer sheets to the applicants' email ids. The agency decided to release scanned copies of the answer sheets on receiving several requests from candidates saying that they had not received the answer sheets. To help the medical aspirants, the NTA decided to upload the OMR answer sheets on its website, as per the official notice.
Candidates can view the sheets and download them till 9 pm on 14 November, according to the official circular. In case they encounter any difficulties, applicants can contact the NTA at 011-40759000 or mail them at neet@nta.ac.in.
The NEET UG 2021 was held on 12 September across over 3,858 exam centres in the country. The results of the pen and paper exam were declared on 1 November. The NTA had also released the final answer key of the exam along with the result. The scorecards which were mailed to the applicants also included key details such as their all India rank, percentile score, and so on.
The results were put out by the NTA after the Supreme Court put a stay on the Bombay High Court’s direction to the agency to re-conduct the exam for two applicants whose OMR sheets and question papers were mixed.
