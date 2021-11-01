The NEET 2021 examination was held on 12 September and nearly 16 lakh students appeared for the exam. The scorecards will contain a candidate’s scorecard, score, percentile score, all India rank, and other details

Auto refresh feeds

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result of the medical entrance exam – NEET 2021 soon. Once declared the results will be available at neetresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in, and neet.nta.nic.in.

The exam conducting body NTA will be sending the NEET 2021 results to the candidates via email this time. The results are expected to be announced soon.

General category candidates need to secure at least 50 percent to clear NEET 2021. Those from the SC, ST, must secure 40 percent, while PwD candidates need to score 45 percent. Differently-abled candidates from a reserved category need to secure 40 percent.

The scorecards will contain a candidate’s percentile score, all India rank, and other details. The NTA will be sending the NEET 2021 results to the candidates via email this time.

As per reports, the National Testing Agency will release the NEET 2021 results around 8 pm at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET 2021 cut-off and topper list will also be revealed.

As per the NIRF 2021 ranking released by the Ministry of Education, these are the top 10 medical colleges in India.

- Verify the details and download the scorecard for future use

- Within a few seconds, NEET UG 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

- Now, enter your credentials such as date of birth, roll number, and other details

- On the homepage, go to the NEET UG 2021 results available on the homepage

The NEET 2021 cut=off will be announced soon along with the result on the official website.

The scorecards will contain a candidate’s percentile score, all India rank, and other details. The NTA will be sending the NEET 2021 results to the candidates via email this time.

As per reports, the National Testing Agency will release the NEET 2021 results around 8 pm at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET 2021 cut-off and topper list will also be revealed.

As per the NIRF 2021 ranking released by the Ministry of Education, these are the top 10 medical colleges in India.

- Verify the details and download the scorecard for future use

- Within a few seconds, NEET UG 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

- Now, enter your credentials such as date of birth, roll number, and other details

- On the homepage, go to the NEET UG 2021 results available on the homepage

His father is a doctor and his brother is studying medicine from Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), New Delhi. His elder brother was also one of the top scorers in NEET three years ago as he had obtained AIR 28 in NEET 2019.

Nikhar Bansal from Agra has scored All India Rank 5 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. He has obtained 715 out of 720 marks in the medical entrance exam and now aims to study MBBS from AIIMS New Delhi. Bansal comes from a family of doctors.

The results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) will soon be released by The National Testing Agency (NTA). However, the official date for the declaration of results has still not been announced. Along with the NEET UG 2021 results, the final answer key will also be released.

Once released, the registered candidates can check the result and answer key by visiting the official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in.

Steps-wise procedure to check NEET UG 2021 result:

- Visit the official website, https://neet.nta.nic.in

- On the homepage, go to the NEET UG 2021 results available on the homepage

- Now, enter your credentials such as date of birth, roll number, and other details

- Within a few seconds, NEET UG 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

- Verify the details and download the scorecard for future use

The counselling for NEET All India Quota seats (AIQ) is done by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). For more details regarding the same, applicants can visit the official website of MCC - https://www.mcc.nic.in/.

On 28 October, the Supreme Court of India had allowed NTA to release the NEET 2021 results. The results were delayed owing to a stay order by the Bombay High Court, which asked NTA to conduct a re-exam for two students whose question papers and OMR sheets got mixed.

The NEET 2021 examination was held on 12 September and nearly 16 lakh students appeared for the exam. The scorecards will contain a candidate’s scorecard, score, percentile score, all India rank, and other details.

A candidate’s rank in the NEET UG exam will be the deciding factor for their admission into undergraduate (UG) medical courses. The agency had earlier mentioned that once the result is declared, it would only be preserved for up to a period of 90 days. No provision for re-checking or re-evaluation of results will be given to any candidate.