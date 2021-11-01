live

NEET Result 2021 Declared Live Updates: NTA releases results at neet.nta.nic.in; Agra boy Nikhar Bansal gets AIR 5

The NEET 2021 examination was held on 12 September and nearly 16 lakh students appeared for the exam. The scorecards will contain a candidate’s scorecard, score, percentile score, all India rank, and other details

FP Trending November 01, 2021 20:49:09 IST
NEET Result 2021 Declared Live Updates: NTA releases results at neet.nta.nic.in; Agra boy Nikhar Bansal gets AIR 5

Representational image. PTI

20:15 (ist)

NEET latest updates

Top 10 medical colleges in India

 

As per the NIRF 2021 ranking released by the Ministry of Education, these are the top 10 medical colleges in India.


Rank 1: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Science, Bengaluru

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science, Lucknow

Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

Rank 9: King George’s Medical University, Lucknow

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
19:55 (ist)

NEET latest updates

NEET results out shortly

As per reports, the National Testing Agency will release the NEET 2021 results around 8 pm at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET 2021 cut-off and topper list will also be revealed.
19:45 (ist)

NEET latest updates

Details in NEET scorecard

The scorecards will contain a candidate’s percentile score, all India rank, and other details. The NTA will be sending the NEET 2021 results to the candidates via email this time.
19:02 (ist)

NEET latest updates

Percent needed to clear medical entrance

 

 

General category candidates need to secure at least 50 percent to clear NEET 2021. Those from the SC, ST, must secure 40 percent, while PwD candidates need to score 45 percent. Differently-abled candidates from a reserved category need to secure 40 percent.
18:57 (ist)

NEET latest updates

NTA to send scorecards via email

The exam conducting body NTA will be sending the NEET 2021 results to the candidates via email this time. The results are expected to be announced soon.
18:46 (ist)

NEET latest updates

NEET 2021 result soon

 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result of the medical entrance exam – NEET 2021 soon. Once declared the results will be available at neetresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in, and neet.nta.nic.in.

Nov 01, 2021 - 20:49 (IST)

NEET latest updates

Nikhar Bansal gets AIR 5

Nikhar Bansal from Agra has scored All India Rank 5 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. He has obtained 715 out of 720 marks in the medical entrance exam and now aims to study MBBS from AIIMS New Delhi. Bansal comes from a family of doctors. 

His father is a doctor and his brother is studying medicine from Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), New Delhi. His elder brother was also one of the top scorers in NEET three years ago as he had obtained AIR 28 in NEET 2019.

Nov 01, 2021 - 20:39 (IST)

NEET latest updates

How to check NEET results

 

Here's how to check your results :

-    Visit the official website https://neet.nta.nic.in

-    On the homepage, go to the NEET UG 2021 results available on the homepage

-    Now, enter your credentials such as date of birth, roll number, and other details

-    Within a few seconds, NEET UG 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

-    Verify the details and download the scorecard for future use

Nov 01, 2021 - 20:24 (IST)

NEET latest updates

NEET results declared

The National Testing Agency has officially released the NEET UG 2021 results.

Nov 01, 2021 - 20:17 (IST)

NEET latest updates

NEET official website down

Heavy traffic has caused the NTA's official website neet.nta.nic.in to crash.

Nov 01, 2021 - 20:15 (IST)

NEET latest updates

Nov 01, 2021 - 20:10 (IST)

NEET latest updates

NEET releases final answer key

NTA has released the NEET 2021 official answer key at neet.nta.nic.in.

Nov 01, 2021 - 19:55 (IST)

NEET latest updates

NEET results out shortly

Nov 01, 2021 - 19:45 (IST)

NEET latest updates

Details in NEET scorecard

Nov 01, 2021 - 19:42 (IST)

NEET latest updates

What's the NEET cut-off?

 

The NEET 2021 cut=off  will be announced soon along with the result on the official website.

Nov 01, 2021 - 19:29 (IST)

NEET latest updates

How to check NEET results

 

The results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) will soon be released by The National Testing Agency (NTA). However, the official date for the declaration of results has still not been announced. Along with the NEET UG 2021 results, the final answer key will also be released.

Once released, the registered candidates can check the result and answer key by visiting the official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in.

Steps-wise procedure to check  NEET UG 2021  result:

-    Visit the official website, https://neet.nta.nic.in

-    On the homepage, go to the NEET UG 2021 results available on the homepage

-    Now, enter your credentials such as date of birth, roll number, and other details

-    Within a few seconds, NEET UG 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

-    Verify the details and download the scorecard for future use

The counselling for NEET All India Quota seats (AIQ) is done by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). For more details regarding the same, applicants can visit the official website of MCC - https://www.mcc.nic.in/.

On 28 October, the Supreme Court of India had allowed NTA to release the NEET 2021 results. The results were delayed owing to a stay order by the Bombay High Court, which asked NTA to conduct a re-exam for two students whose question papers and OMR sheets got mixed.

The NEET 2021 examination was held on 12 September and nearly 16 lakh students appeared for the exam. The scorecards will contain a candidate’s scorecard, score, percentile score, all India rank, and other details.

A candidate’s rank in the NEET UG exam will be the deciding factor for their admission into undergraduate (UG) medical courses. The agency had earlier mentioned that once the result is declared, it would only be preserved for up to a period of 90 days. No provision for re-checking or re-evaluation of results will be given to any candidate.

 

Updated Date: November 01, 2021 20:50:06 IST

