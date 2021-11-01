The NEET 2021 examination was held on 12 September and nearly 16 lakh students appeared for the exam. The scorecards will contain a candidate’s scorecard, score, percentile score, all India rank, and other details
The results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) will soon be released by The National Testing Agency (NTA). However, the official date for the declaration of results has still not been announced. Along with the NEET UG 2021 results, the final answer key will also be released.
Once released, the registered candidates can check the result and answer key by visiting the official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in.
Steps-wise procedure to check NEET UG 2021 result:
- Visit the official website, https://neet.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, go to the NEET UG 2021 results available on the homepage
- Now, enter your credentials such as date of birth, roll number, and other details
- Within a few seconds, NEET UG 2021 result will be displayed on the screen
- Verify the details and download the scorecard for future use
The counselling for NEET All India Quota seats (AIQ) is done by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). For more details regarding the same, applicants can visit the official website of MCC - https://www.mcc.nic.in/.
On 28 October, the Supreme Court of India had allowed NTA to release the NEET 2021 results. The results were delayed owing to a stay order by the Bombay High Court, which asked NTA to conduct a re-exam for two students whose question papers and OMR sheets got mixed.
A candidate’s rank in the NEET UG exam will be the deciding factor for their admission into undergraduate (UG) medical courses. The agency had earlier mentioned that once the result is declared, it would only be preserved for up to a period of 90 days. No provision for re-checking or re-evaluation of results will be given to any candidate.