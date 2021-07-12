NEET UG 2021: Exam to be held on 12 September, registration begins tomorrow at nta.ac.in

Earlier, the exam was slated to take place on 1 August, however, got pushed ahead due to the second wave of coronavirus.

After a long wait, the date of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 has been finally declared today, 12 July. Dharmendra Pradhan, the newly appointed Education Minister, has announced that the NEET UG 2021 will be conducted on 12 September. In a tweet, Pradhan also shared that the application process for the entrance test will begin from 5 pm tomorrow, 13 July on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) nta.ac.in.

The tweet reads, "The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s)".

The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s). — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 12, 2021

He also revealed that the number of cities where the test will be held has been increased to 198 from 155. NTA will also increase the number of exam centres.

To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 12, 2021

The test will be conducted keeping in mind all the COVID-19 protocols. Applicants will get face masks at the exam centre. Also, the agency will make sure of staggered time slots during entry and exit, proper sanitisation, contactless registration, contactless registration, etc., at the centre.

Earlier, the exam was slated to take place on 1 August, however, got pushed ahead due to the second wave of coronavirus . The NEET is conducted for admission to various medical courses like MBBS, BAMS, BUMS, BDS, BHMS, and BSMS. The exam is expected to be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have passed Class 12 exams from a recognised board with at least 50 percent with Chemistry, Physics, Biology, and English as compulsory subjects.

Various boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), have cancelled this year's Class 12 examinations due to the COVID-19 crisis across the country. Hence, it is expected that NTA might make a few changes in the eligibility criteria