The official website, neet.nta.nic.in, for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 has been activated by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, 2 June. Now, all the latest updates and notifications related to the undergraduate test will be released on this newly-launched website.

The application forms along with official notification are expected to be released soon, as per a notice. Interested candidates are advised to regularly check the website to stay updated with important information.

The test is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, 1 August for admission to various medical courses like MBBS, BAMS, BDS, BUMS, BSMS, and BHMS. It will be conducted in 11 languages, including English and Hindi.

Eligibility criteria:

An applicant must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board with Physics, Biology, Chemistry, and English as compulsory subjects. He/she should have scored at least 50 percent marks in the qualifying exam. The details regarding relaxations will be mentioned in the official advertisement.

Since the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and various other boards have cancelled this year's Class 12 board examinations, it is expected that NTA will make various changes in the eligibility criteria for NEET UG 2021.

Aspirants should keep these documents ready to fill the application form:

- Scanned passport size photograph in JPG/JPEG format and its size should be between 10Kb to 200Kb

- Scanned signature in JPG/JPEG format and its size should be between 4Kb to 30Kb

- Scanned postcard size picture in JPG format. The size must be between 50Kb to 300Kb

- Scanned picture of the left-hand thumb impression in JPG format. The size should be between 10Kb to 50Kb

- Scanned image of Class 10 certificates in JPG format and the size must be between 100Kb to 300Kb