NEET UG 2020: NTA allows candidates to make corrections in application form till 31 May; exam to be held on 26 July

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed candidates appearing for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for undergraduates (NEET UG) or NEET UG 2020 to make corrections in their particulars and choice of centre cities for the last time in their online application form. The decision has been taken in view of the hardships faced by candidates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who want to make corrections can do so by visiting the official website of NEET (UG) Ntaneet.nic.in till 31 May (5 pm). The additional fee, if applicable, can be paid online till the aforementioned date up to 11.50 pm.

http://data.nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20200515080834.pdf

Earlier, the last date for making corrections was extended till 3 May after students and parents requested the NTA to change exam cities. The correction window was opened on 14 April.

https://www.ndtv.com/education/neet-jee-main-form-correction-facility-to-close-next-week-2218444

https://www.firstpost.com/india/nta-jee-main-exams-to-be-held-from-18-23-july-neet-2020-on-26-july-says-hrd-minister-ramesh-pokhriyal-visit-nta-ac-in-for-details-8333951.html