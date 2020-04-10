You are here:
NEET UG 2020: NTA allows candidates to change choice of city and test centre till 14 April

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced that it is further extending the scope of making corrections in the NEET(UG)-2020 application forms till 14 April.

Aspirants can now make changes in their choice of cities for the NEET 2020 examination centre.

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted the NTA’s notice. “NEET(UG)-2020 applicants, in the view of current #COVID19 situation, I have advised @DG_NTA to further expand the scope of making corrections in the application forms allowing students to include the choice of cities for centres,” the minister wrote.

The NTA is giving provision to students to make changes in their examination centre city because of the problems faced by them due to coronavirus and the nationwide shutdown.

The NEET online application form is available on the official website ntaneet.nic.in. Students can make correction in the online application forms till 5 pm on 14 April and can pay the examination fee till 11.50 pm.

The additional amount, if applicable, can be paid through credit card/debit card/ net banking/ UPI and Paytm.

On 3 April, NTA issued a notice saying that a fake public notice has been circulating regarding the change in the NEET syllabus. It informed candidates that there is no change in the syllabus.

The announcement on NEET comes a day after NTA extended the date for making amendments in JEE (Main) 2020.

