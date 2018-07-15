Football world cup 2018

NEET UG 2018-2019: Online registration likely to begin in October for Feb exams; here's a tentative schedule of exams, results

India FP Staff Jul 15, 2018 08:35:53 IST

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted twice a year from now, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced last week. The had said that the change in NEET and JEE (Main) exams are aimed to bring out the best from the students.

"This will give more chances to students thereby giving adequate opportunity to bring out his/her best and reduce stress which develops due to a single exam being conducted on one day in the year. However, sitting in both the tests will not be compulsory," he had said.

Representational image. Getty Images

While the JEE (Main), for admission into undergraduate courses in engineering colleges, will be held in January and April, whereas, NEET, which is conducted for admission into medical and dental courses will take place in February and May.

The students can choose to sit for either of the exams or both. The best of both their scores will be taken into account. According to The Indian Express, the online registration for the NEET 2018-19 is likely to begin in October 2018.

Here are the tentative dates for the NEET UG 2018- 2019 schedule:

February 2019 examinations:

Online registration for exam: 1 October, 2018 to 31 October, 2018
Exam dates: 3 February, 2019 to 17 February, 2019
Declaration of results: March 2019

May 2019 examinations-

Online registration for exam: Second week of March, 2019
Exam dates: 12 May, 2019 to 26 May, 2019
Declaration of results: June 2019

NEET exams usually take place for 3 hours. Candidates will be tested on their knowledge in physics, chemistry, and biology. The syllabus includes the whole of Class 11 and 12 NCERT textbooks. The exam includes negative marking.


