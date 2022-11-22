The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has begun the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Super Specialty (SS) counselling Round 1 today, (22 November). Candidates who want to apply for the NEET SS Counselling need to go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in to get themselves registered. As per the schedule, candidates can register for the NEET SS counselling Round 1 till 28 November 2022 up to 12 noon. The choice filling will take place from 25 to 28 November while the locking of seats will be conducted on 28 November (from 4 pm to 11:55 pm).

The processing of seat allotment will be held from 29 to 30 November while the first seat allotment result will be declared on 1 December 2022. Students will then have to report to the college from 2 to 7 December 2022 for admission purposes.

Check the complete schedule here:

https://mcc.nic.in/WebinfoSS/File/ViewFile?FileId=4882&LangId=

Check how to register for the NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1:

Step 1: Go to MCC’s web page- mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the link available for NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1 registration on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the portal.

Step 4: They should fill up the form with the required details and click on submit.

Step 5: Save and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the NEET SS 2022 confirmation page for future reference.

The NEET SS Counselling 2022 is held on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the exam. The test was conducted on 1 and 2 September this year for various groups. The result for the same was declared on 15 September 2022. Through the NEET SS Counselling 2022, students will get seats in various DM/MCH and DNB courses offered by the participating colleges.

