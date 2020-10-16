NEET Result 2020 Declared: Check scorecard and merit list on ntaneet.nic.in and nta.nic.in

NEET result 2020 declared | A total of 15.97 lakh candidates registered for NEET UG 2020 of which 85 to 90 percent appeared for the examination

NEET result 2020 declared | The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate result has been declared by the National Testing Agency soon on its website ntaneet.nic.in or nta.nic.in. The medical entrance exam was conducted on 13 September in pen and paper mode.

A total of 15.97 lakh candidates registered for NEET UG 2020 of which 85 to 90 percent appeared for the examination that was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow LIVE Updates on NEET Result 2020 here

As per a report by Careers 360, the examination conducting body will first release the final answer key for all the sets. The results will be based on the final answer key.

Along with the result, the NEET rank list 2020 will also be released.

A report by The Indian Express said after the declaration of result, the counselling for NEET UG 2020 will begin. Students who qualify for counselling are among those under 15 percent of all India quota seats. The list of qualified candidates will be sent by NTA to DG of Health Services, medical examination cell of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare who will be conducting the counselling rounds.

Follow LIVE updates on NEET results here

Steps to check NEET UG 2020 result:

-Log on to NTA's official website - ntaneet.nic.in.

-Click the link that reads "NEET UG 2020 result".

-Key in your login credentials.

-The result and all India rank will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates belonging to general or unreserved category need to score 50 percentile or more to qualify NEET 2020. The cut off for unreserved PH candidates is 45 percentile, for SC, ST, OBC candidates it is 40 percentile.

NEET is conducted for admission to medical and allied courses across the country, on the basis of which students who meet the cut-off will get admission to 80,005 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSc and AH seats in medical and dental colleges.

This time, 15 AIIMS and two JIPMER institutes will also be providing admission to medical aspirants according to their NEET 2020 results.