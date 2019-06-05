NEET Result 2019 Declared: Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan is all-India topper of NEET 2019; check results on ntaneet.nic.in

NEET Result 2019 Declared | The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET 2019 Result today (Wednesday, 5 June) on the official website ntaneet.nic.in.

Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan emerged the all-India topper with 701 marks out of 720. Delhi's Bhavik Bansal bagged the second rank with 700 marks. Although Akshat Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh also scored 700 marks, he came in third.

In case of a tie for a rank, the inter-se merit is calculated to assign the candidates a rank in the all-India merit list. The NEET candidate who obtains higher marks in biology (botany and zoology) in the test is given preference, followed by the candidate who scores higher marks in chemistry, followed by the candidate with the fewer number of attempted incorrect answers in all the subjects in the NEET. The last criteria to decide the ranks in case of a tie is the candidate's age — the older the candidate, the higher the preference.

Of the 14,10,755 candidates who appeared for NEET 2019, only 7,97,042 students qualified the exam, bringing the overall pass percentage this year to 56.49 percent. As many as 10,8620 candidates were absent for the exam.

In 2018, Kalpana Kumari from Bihar topped NEET with 691 marks. Telangana's Rohan Purohit and Himanshu Sharma had bagged the second rank with 690 marks. Of the 12,69,000 students who had appeared for NEET, only 7,14,298 students had cleared the medical and dental entrance exam.

Candidates can also check mcc.nic.in and nta.ac.in for additional information on NEET.

Steps to check NEET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit official websites ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Search for a tab that says 'Download NEET Result 2019'

Step 3: Click on the link and on the new window, enter the required details

Step 4: The NTA NEET Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test was held by the NTA on 5 May. But in Odisha, the medical entrance exam was postponed to 20 May in view of the disruption caused by Cyclone Fani.

The exam was also held on 20 May in Karnataka for hundreds of candidates who missed NEET 2019 on 5 May after the Hampi Express took a 120-kilometre longer route from North Karnataka to Bengaluru. Students had to reach their exam centres by 1.30 pm, but the train reached the station at 2.30 pm. The Indian Railways had written to the Ministry of Human Resource Development to have NTA conduct NEET 2019 for these candidates again.