NEET Result 2019 Declared: 56.49% candidates qualify NEET 2019; check ntaneet.nic.in for scores

NEET Result 2019 Declared | The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET Result 2019 today (Wednesday, 5 June) on the official website ntaneet.nic.in. Of the 14,10,755 candidates who appeared the exam, this year only 7,97,042 students qualified, bringing the overall pass percentage to 56.49 percent.

As many as 10,8620 candidates were absent for NEET 2019. Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan emerged the all-India topper, scoring 701 marks out of 720.

In 2018, Kalpana Kumari from Bihar topped NEET with 691 marks. Telangana's Rohan Purohit and Himanshu Sharma had bagged the second rank with 690 marks. Of the 12,69,000 students who had appeared for NEET, only 7,14,298 students had cleared the medical and dental entrance exam.

Candidates can also check mcc.nic.in and nta.ac.in for additional information on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

Steps to check NEET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit official websites ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Search for a tab that says 'Download NEET Result 2019'

Step 3: Click on the link and on the new window, enter the required details

Step 4: The NTA NEET Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG is conducted for admissions to MBBS and BDS programmes offered at medical and dental colleges that are approved by the Medical Council of India. NEET undergraduate scores are also used for admission to AYUSH courses.

NEET 2019 was held by the NTA on 5 May. But in Odisha, the medical entrance exam was postponed to 20 May in view of the disruption caused by Cyclone Fani.

The exam was also held on 20 May in Karnataka for hundreds of candidates who missed NEET 2019 on 5 May after the Hampi Express took a 120-kilometre longer route from North Karnataka to Bengaluru. Students had to reach their exam centres by 1.30 pm, but the train reached the station at 2.30 pm. The Indian Railways had written to the Ministry of Human Resource Development to have NTA conduct NEET 2019 for these candidates again.

This year, more than 1.5 million candidates registered for NEET 2019. Reports said candidates found the paper easy to moderately difficult as most of the questions were based on NCERT syllabus.