NEET result 2018: SC to hear pleas challenging fixation of upper age limit for medical entrance examination

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to hear the pleas filed by medical aspirants challenging the fixation of upper age limit for appearing in medical entrance exam of NEET, according to reports. This came just moments after CBSE declared the NEET Result 2018 on its official website.

The apex court has issued a notice to the Centre and Medical Council of India (MCI) and sought a detailed reply from them, reported ANI. The next date of hearing is 2 July.

CBSE fixed upper age limit of 25 years for general category students and 30 years for reserved category for NEET 2018.

Here are the steps to check CBSE NEET UG 2018 scores:

- Visit CBSE Board's official website – cbseneet.nic.in

- Click on the link which says, CBSE NEET Result 2018.

- Enter your roll number and other relevant details.

- Click on submit to download your results. Download the CBSE NEET 2018 result and take a print out of the same for future references.