CBSE NEET Result 2018: NEET 2018 result declared; check your score on cbseneet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the NEET Result 2018 on its official website, cbseneet.nic.in. Earlier, Human Resource Development Secretary, Anil Swarup has tweeted that the result will be declared at 2 pm, however, the result published before the deadline.

Based on the score obtained in thee CBSE National Level Medical Entrance Exam known as the NEET 2018 exam, CBSE will prepare a merit list of the eligible and successful candidates who have opted for 15% All India quota seats. This will be based on the score obtained in the NEET 2018.

The list of successful candidates shall be forwarded to the DGHS (Medical Examination Cell), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, for the purpose of allotment of seats by online counselling under the 15 percent All-India quota.

Steps to check CBSE NEET UG 2018 scores:

- Visit CBSE Board's official website – Cbseneet.nic.in

- Click on the link which says, CBSE NEET Result 2018

- Enter your roll number and other relevant details

- Click on submit to download your results. Download the CBSE NEET 2018 result and take a print out of the same for future references.

Cut-off expectations in 2018

According to experts, the cut-off is likely to drop considering the difficulty level of the NEET paper. The qualifying percentage for the unreserved category was 50 percent and the qualifying score as per qualification percentile (out of 720) was 131. The candidates also said that the Physics paper was lengthier this year than before.

For OBC/ SC/ ST category, it was 107 percentile and the qualifying percentage was 40 percent. Similarly, for physically challenged, it was 118, said The Indian Express.

The CBSE NEET 2018 exam was conducted on 6 May which saw more than 13 lakh candidates appearing for the exam.

CBSE on 25 May had issued the answer key for NEET 2018 while 27 May was set as the deadline for the candidates to raise any objection on the answer key, OMR sheet, and test booklet code, reported News18.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court refused to stay release of results.