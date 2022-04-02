NEET PG Counselling 2021: Registration for special round begins, find out how to apply
Students who participated in Round 2 of the State Quota or the All India Quota can participate in this special round without forfeiting their security deposit
The registration process for the special round of The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate Counselling 2021 has begun. As per the recent announcement made by the Medical Counselling Committee, the special round will be held for 146 PG seats which were added in the PG Counselling 2021 Mop Up round. Candidates can view the notice on MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in.
According to the notice, students who participated in Round 2 of the State Quota or the All India Quota can participate in this special round without forfeiting their security deposit. The fresh registration process began yesterday at 9 pm on 1 April and will end at 11:55 p.m. on 2 April. Choice filling and choice locking are both available until 2 April. View the detailed notice here
The processing of seat allotment will begin on 3 April, with the results being published on 4 April. Furthermore, the period for reporting to the assigned college is from 4 to 7 April.
How to Register for the Special Round of NEET PG Counselling 2021? Get instructions here:
-Go to MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in
-Through the official website, select the NEET PG Counselling 2021 special round link
-Fill out the NEET Special Round counselling application form and attach all required documents
-Following that, save the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future reference
To make it more convenient for you, here's the direct link to register yourself for the NEET PG Counselling Special Round 2021.
The NEET PG Counselling process 2021 was conducted by the MCC in four rounds this year, including the special round. Candidates need to visit the official NEET website on a regular basis to stay up to date with the counselling process and other details related to the admission.
