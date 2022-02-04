NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC revises Round 2 schedule, registration begins on 4 February

The registration process for NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 was scheduled to begin on 3 February

The Round 2 schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2021 has been revised by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). Applicants can register themselves by visiting the official website of MCC - http://mcc.nic.in.

The registration process for NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 was scheduled to begin on 3 February but will now start on and from 4 February, 2022.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Follow the below steps to register for Round 2

Go to the official website - http://mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, search for the PG counseling link and click on it

Click on the online registration link

Key in login credentials and press the submit button

Fill the NEET PG Counseling 2021 round 2 application form, pay fees and click on the submit button

After submitting the application, applicants can keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for further reference.

According to the official notice by the MCC, the new registration and payment facility for NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 will start on 4 February, 2022. The choice filling for Round 2 will begin on 7 February this year. “Please stay in touch with the MCC website for further updates on counseling,” said the notice.

The MCC will release the revised schedule for PG Counselling on its website soon.

Check the official notice here.

For the unversed, NEET PG Counselling 2021 will be conducted in four rounds. These rounds also include a mop-up round and an online stray vacancy round.

The Committee on 28 January extended the last date for applicants selected in Round 1 to report to their designated institutions until 30 January.

In a recent notification, the MCC allowed the applicants to resign from seats allotted in Round 1 till 3 February.

For more details and updates, applicants are advised to check the official website of the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) regularly.

