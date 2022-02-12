NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC extends Round 2 choice filling date, check details here

NEET PG Counselling 2021 is being held in four rounds including a mop-up round and an online stray vacancy round

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2021 Round 2 choice filling date has been extended till 14 February, 2022 upto 11 am. Applicants can check the notice by visiting the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) - http://mcc.nic.in .

“The Choice Locking for Round-2 of PG Counselling will start from 05:00 P.M of 13.02.2022 and will be available upto 11:00 A.M of 14.02.2022,” reads the official notice.

NEET PG Counseling 2021: Follow these steps to lock choices

Go to the official website of MCC - http://mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the PG counselling for Round 2 link

Then, click on ‘online registration’ link

Login and make the choices of college and course

Click on lock link to lock the choices you have made

Download the choices confirmation page for future need

The MCC recently revised the Round 2 schedule for the NEET PG Counselling 2021. The registration process, which started from 4 February, was earlier scheduled to begin on 3 February, 2022.

The Committee allowed the candidates to resign from the allotted seats in Round 1 till 3 February this year.

On 28 January, the MCC had extended the deadline for reporting to colleges against NEET PG counselling Round 1. The candidates were allowed to report to their institutions till 30 January, 2022.

The NEET PG Counselling Round 1 seat allotment result was announced on 22 January this year.

NEET PG Counselling 2021 is being held in four rounds including a mop-up round and an online stray vacancy round.

