NEET PG counselling 2021: First round registration ends today; check mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee will conclude registrations for the first round of counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET) PG 2021 today, 17 January. Candidates can visit the official site and complete the registration till 12 noon at mcc.nic.in.

The deadline for All India Quota (AIQ) round 1 choice filling and locking is 11:55 pm today. The last date for fee payment is also today. The counselling is being held for 50 percent of AIQ candidates.

Steps to apply for NEET PG round 1 counselling 2021:

― Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

― Click on the link for NEET PG counselling 2021 that is available on the main page

― Select the link to register for NEET counselling and enter the needed details

― Submit the details to complete the registration process and login to fill the NEET PG 2021 counselling application

― Upload the required documents and submit the completed NEET counselling form

― Save a copy of the NEET PG counselling form for future reference

Direct link: https://mcc.nic.in/counseling/Root/Home.aspx?enc=yVQCIiq12npg+pcvNJRdc1MIK8t+hNQDOudqBx0iQwg5Ad7iGpXS2sBPj8x7mM22

According to the official schedule, the verification of internal candidates will be done on 18 and 19 January by their respective colleges/universities, while the seat allotment will be processed on 21 and 21 January. The seat allotment result of the NEET PG AIQ round 1 counselling 2021 will be announced on 22 January. Candidates have to report to their allotted educational institute from 23 to 28 January.

View the detailed NEET PG 2021 counselling schedule here.

The MCC will conduct four rounds of counselling this year, including a mop-up round and an online stray vacancy round, for NEET PG 2021 applicants.

The second round of NEET PG 2021 counselling will begin with the verification of seat matrix by institutes on 1 and 2 February. The registrations for AIQ round 2 will commence from 3 February.

The NEET PG 2021 counselling process will conclude on 16 March this year.

For more details related to the NEET PG counselling process, documents required and do on, candidates can visit the official website of the MCC.

