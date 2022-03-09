NEET PG Counselling 2021: Application deadline of mop-up round extended till 12 March; check details here

Through this mop-up round, the MCC will fill the seats that remain vacant after the first and second round of NEET PG counselling

The online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 Counselling mop-up round has been extended till 12 March by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Applicants can register themselves for the mop-up round by visiting the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in.

The registration process for the mop-up round began on 3 March. Candidates must note that the deadline for choice filling and locking for the NEET PG 2021 counselling mop-up round has also been extended.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Here’s how to apply for the mop-up round

Visit MCC’s official website at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and then hit the 'Online registration' link

Login on the portal by entering your NEET PG 2021 roll number and other required credentials

Fill in the application form for NEET PG Counselling 2021 mop-up round and upload all documents

Pay the application fees for the mop-up round and click on submit button

Download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future need

Here’s the direct link to the NEET PG Counselling 2021 mop-up round registration portal.

On 4 March, MCC released a notification stating that candidates who exited with forfeiture in NEET PG Counselling 2021 round 2 can apply for mop-up round without registering again at the portal. Check the official notice here.

Through this mop-up round, the MCC will fill the seats that remain vacant after the first and second round of NEET PG counselling. The Committee was set to release the seat allotment results for the mop-up round on 12 March, but due to the extension of the registration deadline, the new result date will be announced soon.

Once the mop-up round counselling procedure is completed, there will be a stray vacancy round, but no new registrations will be accepted for the round. Only eligible candidates who are not holding a seat in any round in the counselling process can participate in the final round. In the stray vacancy round, there will be no option for fresh choice filling.

For more details and queries related to the NEET PG 2021 Counselling process, candidates are advised to visit MCC’s official website - mcc.nic.in.

