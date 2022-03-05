NEET PG Counselling 2021: Applicants who exited with forfeiture in Round 2 can apply for Mop-Up round

Such candidates are not required to register afresh, but only have to make the requisite payment for participating in the Mop-Up round

The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has released an important notice for NEET PG students. As per the official notice, candidates who exited with forfeiture of security deposit in Round 2 of NEET PG Counselling 2021 can now participate in the Mop Up counselling round without registering again.

Such candidates are not required to register afresh, but only have to make the requisite payment for participating in the Mop-Up round. Applicants can pay the required counselling fee and proceed further to the Mop Up round.

Candidates may visit the official website of NEET-PG Medical Counselling to view the notification – mcc.nic.in.

The full notification can also be checked here - https://mcc.nic.in/WebinfoMedical/File/ViewFile?FileId=4582&LangId=P

The last date to register for the Mop Up round is 7 March. Candidates can register, pay the fee and lock in their choices by 7 March, as per the official NEET PG counselling 2021 schedule on the MCC's website. Applicants need to keep in mind that the choices cannot be changed once they are locked.

In order to fill the choices for the Mop Up round, applicants can follow the below mentioned steps:

-Visit the official website - https://mcc.nic.in/

-Click on the tab on the homepage that reads, “Online Registration PG Medical Counselling”

-Key in your NEET PG 2021 roll number and password

-Fill your choice of subjects and the institution that you prefer

-Click on submit and keep a printout to use in the future

Direct link for choice filling is here.

The schedule for NEET PG counselling 2021 is here.

Meanwhile, verification of candidates for the Mop Up round will be done by various Institutions from 8 March to 9 March. Results for NEET-PG Mop Up round seat allotment 2021 will be released on 12 March. Applicants who get a seat in an Institution during the Mop Up round are required to report to their allotted colleges from 13 March to 18 March.

