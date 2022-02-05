NEET PG 2022: Registration deadline extended till 25 March; exam on 21 May

Candidates who have still not registered can do so by applying on the official website

The application deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) has been postponed by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The NEET PG 2022 exam has also been rescheduled to 21 May.

Earlier, the application window for submission of NEET-PG 2022 was to be closed on 4 February this year. Now the deadline has been revised to 25 March. Candidates who have still not registered can do so by applying on the official website - https://nbe.edu.in/

The procedure to register for NEET PG 2022 is as follows:

-Visit the official website - https://nbe.edu.in/

-Go to the ‘NEET PG” section and select the link for NEET application

-Click on ‘New Registration’ and complete the process for registration

-Duly fill the application form and upload relevant documents

-Pay the mentioned examination fee and click on submit

-Download a copy of the submitted form and keep a printout to use it in the future

Direct link to apply for NEET PG 2022 is here.

According to the revised schedule available on the official website, the application edit window for candidates who successfully submit their NEET PG 2022 form, will be open from 29 March to 7 April.

The final edit window to rectify deficient/incorrect images will be open from 26 April to 30 April. Admit cards for NEET-PG 2022 will be issued on 16 May.

Candidates should also note that the NEET-PG examination shall now be conducted on 21 May, from 9.00 am to 12.30 pm. The exam will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) and results for the exam shall be declared by 20 June this year.

Applicants have to pay an examination fee of Rs 4,250 is they belong to General, OBC and EWS categories. Those who belong to SC/ST and PwD categories need to pay Rs 3,250 as their exam fee.

For more details, candidates can refer to the information brochure here.

In order to apply for the postgraduate exam, candidates must possess a MBBS degree certificate or provisional MBBS pass certificate from an institute which is recognized from the Medical Council of India (MCI). A similar registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council should also be in possession of the applicant. One year internship should also be completed by aspirants, on or before 31 May, 2022.

