NEET PG 2022: Registration deadline ends today, check steps to apply here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is going to conclude the registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) course 2022 today, 25 March. Eligible candidates can still apply for NEET PG course the through the official website of NBE - nbe.edu.in.

The application process was initiated on 15 January this year and the examination will be conducted on 21 May as an online computer-based test. The result will be announced on 20 June, as per the official schedule.

Eligibility Criteria:

Students who possess an MBBS degree or provisional MBBS pass certificate and also have completed one year of internship, or are likely to complete it on or before 31 May this year, can apply for the examination through the online application portal.

NRI students who have acquired their Primary Medical Qualifications from Colleges outside India should have qualified for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination as per Screening Test Regulations, 2002.

For more details on the eligibility criteria, applicants can view the official Information Brochure here.

How to apply for NEET PG 2022:

Applicants can follow these simple steps to complete the registration process:

Visit the official website and click on the link for NEET PG 2022 registration Fill up the required fields with the necessary details Upload the needed documents scanned from the original hard copies Pay the NEET PG fee via online payment methods such as Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking Download and print the hard copy of the NEET PG application form for further need

Direct link to apply for NEET PG 2022 at the official website of the National Board of Examinations is here.

Earlier NEET PG 2022 examination was going to be held on 12 March. But due to a petition seeking the deferment of the entrance exam submitted on 25 January by MBBS graduates, the Union Health Ministry had to reschedule the date of the NEET PG 2022 paper.

