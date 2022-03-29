NEET PG 2022: Correction window opens today, get instructions on how to make changes

As per the information bulletin shared by NBEMS, all fields of the application will be editable except for the Candidate's Name, Email Address, Nationality, and Test City.

Making mistakes when filling out online applications, whether for a job or a college application, is quite common. As a result, many organisations and institutes provide a correction window for applicants to correct any error they that they have made in their application forms.

With this in mind, the National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced today, 29 March the opening of the online application correction window for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate Studies (NEET PG 2022). On the official website nbe.edu.in, registered candidates can edit their online applications. The edit window will be open until 7 April.

As per the information bulletin shared by NBEMS, all fields of the application will be editable except for the Candidate's Name, Email Address, Nationality, and Test City.

The time has come! If you need to make changes to your application, don't wait!

How to Make Changes in NEET PG 2022 application? Get the instructions here:

-Go to NBE's official website which can be found at nbe.edu.in.

-On the home page, click the NEET PG 2022 link.

-A new page will appear where candidates have to enter their login credentials.

-Now, in the edit window, make necessary changes to the application form.

-When finished, submit the form.

-Download a hard copy for future reference.

It is recommended that you read the information bulletin, which can be found here.

https://natboard.edu.in/viewUpload?xyz=KzJJdytpemw5enVqeEdSL096cUtKUT09

