NEET PG 2022: Correction window closes today, admit cards to be issued tomorrow; check official notice

The correction window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 will be closed today, 4 May by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates who want to make the necessary changes can do so by logging in to the official website at nbe.edu.in till 11:55 PM.

During this correction time, candidates who uploaded incorrect images are allowed to re-upload it as per the Board’s guidelines. NEET PG 2022 admit cards will be issued for the candidates after the correction window is closed.

“Some of the applicants for NEET-PG 2022 have failed to upload the images in their application forms as per image upload guidelines. All such candidates are being informed once again to rectify the incorrect images in their application forms,” an official notice read.

Find the official notice here.

Find steps on how to make the correction:

Step 1: Go to official website - nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Then, login to your account.

Step 3: Search and click on the link that reads ‘Go to Application form’.

Step 4: Candidates need to click on the 'SAVE AND NEXT' button, and upload the document link. Then, upload the correct image as prescribed.

Step 6: Finally, click the ‘preview’ option and verify that the image is successfully uploaded. Click on the submit option provided.

As per the schedule, the postgraduate medical entrance exam will be held on 21 May, 2022. The examination timing is 9 am to 12 pm.

Recently, the Centre issued a warning against a fake notice that was circulating on social media which claimed that NEET PG 2022 has been postponed.

NEET PG 2022 will be held as an online test for candidates seeking admission to MD, MS as well as Postgraduate Diploma courses in all medical colleges and universities across India.

For more details and information, applicants are requested to keep a check on the official page.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.