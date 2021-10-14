Although the results were declared on 8 October, a revised scorecard had to be released after “a typographical error in the cut-off scores” was noted

The revised scorecards of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 will be released today, 14 October, by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). Once released, candidates can view the updated scorecards on the official website at https://nbe.edu.in/.

The NEET PG results were declared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on 28 September and the scorecards were made available from 8 October. However, updated scorecards will be issued because “a typographical error in the cut-off scores has been noted in the NEET-PG 2021 scorecard for OBC/SC/ST and General-PwD categories,” as per the official notification.

All the NEET PG scorecards issued prior to 14 October would be treated as “null and void”, as per the notice.

Process to download the NEET PG 2021 revised scorecards:

― Visit the official website at https://nbe.edu.in/

― Click on the link for the NEET PG 2021 exam given on the main page

― Select the link for the NEET PG 2021 scorecard available on the page

― The NEET PG scorecard will appear on the screen

― Check your results and save a copy of the same for future reference

The minimum eligibility criteria for general category candidates is 50 percentile. Candidates need to score at least 302 marks out of 800 to be considered eligible for admission to postgraduate medical programmes. For SC/ST and OBC applicants, the minimum qualifying marks is 265, which is the 40th percentile. The cut-off score is 45th percentile, which is 283, for the unreserved-PwD category.

Applicants who fulfil the eligibility criteria laid down by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be eligible to take part in the counselling process to access 50 percent of all India quota seats.

The NEET PG exam was held on 11 September as a computer-based test in 679 exam centres across 270 cities. A total of 1,66,259 candidates had appeared for the exam this year.