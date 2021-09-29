This year the cut-off for candidates belonging to the General category is 302 out of 800, for SC/ST/OBC it is 265 and 283 for UR-PWD

The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 have been declared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates who were waiting for their scores can now check their results at the official website of NBE at https://nbe.edu.in/.

Currently, the direct link to access the NEET PG result has not been activated. The cut-off score for this year for candidates belonging to the General category is 302 out of 800, for SC/ST/OBC it is 265 and 283 for UR-PWD.

“NEET-PG 2021 rank and the merit position for all India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the states/ UT as per their qualifying/ eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/ regulations, and reservation policy,” the official notification mentioned.

Check steps to download the NEET PG result 2021 here:

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at https://nbe.edu.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the NEET PG link that is available on the home page

Step 3: To avail the results, candidates have to log in using their credentials and click on submit

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the NEET PG Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Check the result and download the page

Step 5: Also, keep a hard copy of the same

The NEET postgraduate examination was conducted at 679 centres in 270 cities In India on 11 September. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, around 1,66,259 candidates attempted the NEET-PG exam, this year.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the exam was rescheduled twice. Initially, it was scheduled to be conducted on 10 January, later the date was changed to 18 April.