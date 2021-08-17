NEET PG 2021: Registration and correction window reopens; check details at nbe.edu.in
The deadline to apply for the test and to edit the forms is 20 August
The registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 has been reopened by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Alongside, the correction window for the registered candidates has also been opened.
Aspirants who want to register themselves, or already registered candidates who want to edit their application forms can visit the official website nbe.edu.in to do so. The deadline to apply for the test and to edit the forms is 20 August (till 11:55 pm).
Aspirants can follow these steps to apply for NEET-PG 2021:
Step 1: Go to the official website, nbe.edu.in
Step 2: Open the 'NEET-PG 2021' available on the homepage and click on the 'New Registration' link
Step 3: Fill the registration form and create the user ID, password
Step 4: Now, log in using the generated credentials and fill the application form
Step 5: Upload the scanned copies of required documents
Step 6: Then, choose your test city and pay the fee
Step 7: Submit the filled form after agreeing to the declaration. Save a copy and take a printout for future use
Direct link for new registration:
https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1815/68635/Registration.html
Here are the steps that applicants can follow to make changes or corrections:
Step 1: Visit NBE's official website - nbe.edu.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the tab ' NEET PG-2021'
Step 3: On the new page, log in using your credentials
Step 4: Make the required correction or changes and submit the edited form
Step 5: Save a copy of the NEET-PG 2021 form for future reference or us
Direct link to log in:
https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1815/68635/login.html
Candidates, who have already registered themselves for the test, can make changes to their category and EWS status if needed. No other changes are allowed in the application form. The exam is scheduled to be conducted at around 800 centres across the country on 11 September.
Originally, the test was slated to be held earlier this year in January, however, got delayed twice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This year, 1,75,063 candidates have registered for the exam.
