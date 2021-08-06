The NEET PG examination was originally supposed to be held in January this year, before being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released a new notification and made an announcement regarding the all-India National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exam 2021 today. The board has announced that the registration and correction window for NEET PG 2021 candidates will reopen on 16 August.

The official notice states that the registration and correction window will remain open till 20 August. Aspirants can apply for the examination by visiting the official website - nbe.edu.in.

The NEET-PG examination is set to be held on 11 September at around 800 centres in more than 260 cities across the country.

The NBE has decided to reopen the registration and correction window following appeals from candidates. The decision comes just days after the Union government announced 27 percent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 10 percent for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the all India quota for NEET.

Candidates who are already registered for NEET-PG can edit their category and EWS status if they wish to do so. Any other changes will not be permitted in the form.

The NBE has extended the cut-off date for the completion of internships as well. Candidates who are finishing their internships during the period of 1 July to 30 September are eligible for applying for NEET PG, if they also fill all other criteria prescribed in the information bulletin.

The NEET PG examination was originally supposed to be held in January this year, before being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 1,75,063 applications have been received for the examination.

The upcoming examination will be conducted under stringent COVID-19 protocols. All candidates will be given a protective face shield, mask, and sanitiser sachets at the examination centres.