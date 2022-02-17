NEET PG 2021: Provisional round 2 seat allotment results out; check details here

Seats will be allotted on the basis of several factors including the discipline indicated by the candidates and merit rank

The provisional results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 counselling round 2 has been declared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today, 17 February. Candidates can view the NEET PG provisional Round 2 seat allotment results at the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Steps to check the NEET PG counselling round 2 result:

― Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in and click on the link for NEET PG counselling

― A new window will appear on your screen. Select the NEET PG provisional round 2 result link given on the page

― The NEET PG 2021 round 2 provisional seat allotment will appear on your screen

― Check and verify your seat allotment result before downloading a copy for future reference

The direct link is here.

In an official notice, the MCC has stated that the provisional NEET PG counselling round 2 result “(for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/DNB Courses) is now available.” The MCC also asked aspirants to inform them of any discrepancy in the result till 6 pm today at mccresultquery@gmail.com. The provisional result will be treated as “final” after the deadline ends, according to the notice.

View the official notice here.

The MCC also asserted that NEET PG 2021 counselling round provisional result is subject to change, meaning that applicants cannot claim any right over their provisionally allotted seat. Furthermore, the NEET PG 2021 provisional seat allotment cannot be challenged in court.

The MCC exhorted students to approach their allotted college/institute only after the final seat allotment results are declared and aspirants have downloaded their letter for the same from the MCC website.

The MCC had earlier extended the choice filling for NEET PG 2021 round 2 counselling applicants till 15 February. The online registration for the second round of NEET PG counselling was held from 4 to 10 February.

Seats will be allotted to NEET PG aspirants on the basis of several factors including number of seats available, discipline indicated by the candidates, merit rank and so on.

For more details on seat allotment and NEET PG 2021 counselling, applicants need to visit the official website.

