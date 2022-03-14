NEET PG 2021: NBEMS releases revised cut-off scores, check details at natboard.edu.in

The NEET-PG examination is held for students seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses

The revised cut-off scores for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) or NEET (PG) has been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). As per the latest updates, the cut-off for NEET-PG 2021 has been reduced by 15 percentiles across all categories.

Candidates can check the revised cut-off scores by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in.

In the official notice, the Board informed that the minimum qualifying percentiles have been lowered for the candidates. This decision has come in accordance with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India (GoI).

“Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in NEET-PG 2021 Information Bulletin. It may be noted that there is no change in NEET-PG 2021 Rank,” the notice further added.

Find the official notice here.

Here is the NEET PG 2021 revised cut-off score:

For General (UR/EWS) category applicants: The revised cut-off score is 35th Percentile (247), while the earlier cut-off score was 50th Percentile (302)

For SC/ST/OBC category candidates: The revised cut-off score is 25th Percentile (210), while the earlier cut-off score was 40th Percentile (265)

For UR-PWD category students: The revised cut-off score is 30th Percentile (229), while the earlier cut-off score was 45th Percentile (283).

Reports suggest that the decision to reduce the percentile was taken in consultation with the National Medical Commission (NMC). Also, keeping in view of approximately 8,000 seats that were still remaining vacant even after two rounds of state quota counselling and all India.

According to an official, the move aims to prevent seat wastage. So, with this reduction in percentile, around 25,000 fresh applicants can easily participate in the mop round of the ongoing counselling, the official added as per a Livemintreport.

The NEET-PG examination is held for students seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses. On 11 September, last year, the NEET-PG exam was conducted after being rescheduled twice in January and April. However, the results were declared in the last week of September 2021.

